Lee Neugebauer injured as STM defense shuts out Spearfish in season-opener

In a highly-anticipated Week 1 Black Hills Conference battle, a rematch of a dramatic overtime game last year, the St. Thomas More defense quelled any chance of a repeat contest.

The Cavaliers held Spearfish to just 19 yards off total offense in a shutdown 21-0 victory in their season-opener on their home field that was marred by an injury to quarterback Lee Neugebauer and interrupted by an extended lightning delay.

Neugebauer absorbed a sack from Ian Rath in the second quarter, his plant leg getting caught under the defender, and was helped off the field. Sullivan said his signal-caller suffered a high-ankle sprain and his future this season is questionable.

“Unfortunately that’s part of the football game,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “You hate it, especially when he was having such a great game. We’ll get him checked out (Saturday) and hopefully it’s good news.”

The Cavaliers’ second-half ground game and their defense took care of business in his absence, however, sacking Spartans quarterback Seth Hamilton six times and preventing their conference foe from ever moving the ball past midfield.

“Our whole thing is putting pressure on and finishing the play, and we did that tonight. We put pressure on, we got things done and we wrapped up,” Sullivan said. “A couple times, if (Hamilton) got out of a tackle, he’d have a lot of room to run, because when you send them and they break a tackle there’s a lot of room, so I was excited how fundamentally they were good.”

Neugebauer, beginning his second full season at starting QB, finished 7-for-8 passing for 138 yards, one touchdown and zero interception while also picking up 17 yards with his feet. Workhorse Matthew Larson earned 111 rushing yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns for St. Thomas More (1-0), and receiver Easton Ogle, playing in his first game since transferring from Rapid City Stevens, caught four first-half passes for 44 yards.

Kolby Denke was a factor on both sides of the ball, picking up 44 rushing yards on nine carries on offense and adding a pair of sacks on defense, while Ogle also recorded a sack. Spencer Johannsesen and Kaden Peterson also tallied sacks.

Hamilton went 9 of 17 in the air for 66 yards and one interception, thrown on a hail mary pass at the end of the game, and completed passes to seven different receivers. Spearfish (0-1) was held to 0-for-9 on third downs, including eight three-and-outs.

"They were coming six, seven strong. We struggled to pick it up. We didn’t have an answer for it,” Spartans head coach Dalton Wademan said of the STM defense. “We wanted to get a hand on a hat and try to take advantage of them bringing their middle linebackers, but they kept continuing to do it and there was nothing we could do to stop it.”

After forcing a three-and-out on the first drive of the game, fueled by a second-down sack by Johannsesen, the Cavaliers executed a methodical 10-play, 60-yard drive in which they only saw one third down.

After a 24-yard connection from Neugebauer to Ogle to bring up first-and-goal, Larson punched it in from 2 yards out more than midway through the opening quarter.

STM started their first drive of the second quarter at their own 10-yard line, but a 49-yard pass from Neugebauer to Tyson Durham on first down quickly moved the ball into enemy territory. Neugebauer scrambled for 15 yards two plays later to help advance his squad into the red zone, then on third-and-5, Neugebauer, a lefty, rolled out to his left and aired out a pass to Peyton Young, who hauled in the ball with a defender on him in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown reception and a 14-0 lead with 8:03 to play in the first half.

Neugebauer sustained his injury inside five minutes before halftime, getting replaced by JohnPaul Sullivan, who threw an incompletion on third-and-25 and the Cavaliers punted. The 5-foot-7, 120-pound freshman finished 1 for 4 for no yards without an interception.

“We put in our second guy. He’s a freshman, but he can throw it. He’s going to have to get all the reps this week, so we’ll see where he’s at,” Wayne Sullivan said of his backup QB. “The front five took up the challenge not to get him touched. I was really excited about our run game in the second half. We’re going to need that as we keep going week after week.”

The Spartans couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity, however, and were forced to punt on their next possession.

St. Thomas More took over at the opposing 43 with 2:21 left and managed to put up more points before the break. The Cavaliers loaded the tackle box on fourth-and-1 before giving Larson the ball off-tackle. The senior broke several tackles en route to a 34-yard rushing score with less than a minute remaining to give STM a 21-0 advantage at halftime.

Thunder and lightning then rolled through the field, causing an extended halftime of around 90 minutes before play resumed. As Spearfish continued to struggle moving the ball, St. Thomas More ran it heavily and burned nearly 17 minutes off the second-half clock with possession, including a 13-play drive in the fourth quarter that lasted over six minutes.

Sophomore kicker JD Green was sent onto the field for field-goal attempts of 27 and 40 yards but missed both, the first one from the right hash that missed wide right and the second one on a low snap that landed below the crossbar.

St. Thomas More is back in action next Friday against Rapid City Christian at Hart Ranch, while Spearfish faces Yankton in its home opener at Lyle Hare Stadium.