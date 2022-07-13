LEGION ROUNDUP: Belle Fourche Post 32 sweeps Spearfish Post 164

Belle Fourche Post 32 completed a two-game sweep of Spearfish Post 164 in a best of three series with a 13-9 victory Wednesday at the Belle Fourche Baseball Complex.

Spearfish jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Hogan Tystad one-run single and Carter Lyon two-run triple, but Belle Fourche assumed control with a seven-run second to take a 7-3 advantage and it never looked back.

Post 164 chipped away and trailed 8-7 entering the seventh inning, but Post 32 hung five runs in the top half of the inning and cruised to a 13-9 win.

Nolam Wahlfeldt earned the win in 5-2/3 innings on the mound. He allowed seven runs (none earned) on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Harvey Walding earned a save in 1-1/3 innings as he allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits to close out the game.

Brady Hartwig suffered the loss in six innings of work, he surrendered eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Wahlfeldt also led the way at the plate for the Broncs and finished 3 for 4 with three RBIS and two runs. Other major contributors for Post 32 included Gabe Heck finished 3 for 5 at the dish with two RBIs and two runs and Evan Vissia who went 2 for 3 with three runs and two walks.

Braeden Eriks and Lyon proved bright spots for Post 164. Eriks went 3 for 5 with one RBI and one run and Lyon finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run.

Spearfish returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader at Sheridan (Wyo.) and Belle Fourche returns to action at 6 p.m. on July 19 in the Region 7B Legion State Tournament against the winner of Mobridge and Stanley County at the Belle Fourche Baseball Complex.

Game 1: Pierre Post 8 4, Sturgis Post 33 0

Pierre Post 8 scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a 4-0 win over Sturgis Post 33 Wednesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Historic Hyde Stadium.

L. Kienholz earned the victory in a complete game outing. He blanked Sturgis and allowed just three hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Conner Cruickshank suffered the loss in six innings of work, as he allowed four runs (all earned) on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first the Eights scored all four of their runs on five hits.

Jayden Wiebe started the scoring with a single that scored Lincoln Kienholz to give his team a 1-0 lead. Bennett Dean followed with a one-run single to make the lead 2-0. A one-out fielders choice scored Wiebe to make it 3-0 before Grayson Hunsley singled to score Dean and give Pierre a 4-0 advantage.

Game 2: Pierre Post 8 7, Sturgis Post 33 6 (8 innings)

Pierre Post 8 completed a doubleheader sweep of Sturgis Post 33 with a 7-6 win Wednesday evening in eight innings at Historic Hyde Stadium.

The Titans led 5-0 in the middle of the fifth inning, but the Eights chipped away at their deficit and tied the contest at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Pierre loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth before a wild pitch scored Kienholz and sealed the 7-6 win for the home team.

Wiebe and Jack Merkwan led the way for Post 8 at the plate. Wiebe finished 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI and Merkwan went 2 for 3 with one run, one RBI and one walk.

Merkwan earned the win on the mound with two innings of work. He allowed one run (none earned) on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

Ridge Inhofer, David Anderson and Owen Cass finished with two-hit games for the Titans.

Sam Kooima suffered the loss, he pitched 1-2/3 innings and allowed two runs (both earned) on two hits with three walks and no strikeouts.

Sturgis returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for Game 1 of a doubleheader at Harrisburg.