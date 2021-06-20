LEGION ROUNDUP: Hardhats drop series in Missoula; Post 164 tops Miles City

Jake Goble hit a solo home run as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats fell to the Missoula Mavericks 18-8 on Sunday to drop the three-game weekend series 2-1.

Drew Scherbenske scored three runs, while Jacob Solano and Dylon Marsh collected two RBIs apiece. Peyton Tipton tallied two runs as part of a 2 for 4 day in which he also picked up a double.

Goble also started on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out one and walking one in three innings. Wilson Kieffer earned the loss in relief, surrendering eight runs on four hits and fanning two in 2 1/3 innings.

Post 22 (20-15) plays again Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

CBA SUMMIT 13, RAPID CITY POST 320 1: Isaac Dike scored his team's lone run as the Stars lost in four and half innings Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Dike made it home in the second inning off an RBI-double by Jace Wetzler, who collected two of Post 320's three hits. Gage Darrow also singled.

The Stars (10-16) take on Sturgis Post 33 on Saturday.

SPEARFISH POST 164 9, MILES CITY 6: Carter Lyon and Brady Hartwig tallied three hits apiece as Spearfish topped the Outlaws on Sunday.