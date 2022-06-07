LEGION ROUNDUP: Hardhats sweep Brookings in doubleheader

Rapid City Post 22 got its offense rolling early in both games against Brookings Post 74 Tuesday night, sweeping the doubleheader 5-3 and 10-4 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

In Game 1, the Hardhats tallied all five of their runs in the first inning and held off the Bandits. Harrison Good went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while Ryker Henne picked up a pair of knocks. Wilson Kieffer notched a double and Zeke Farlee legged out a triple.

Eli Kelley threw a complete game on the mound, allowing seven hits and walking three while striking out five on 94 pitches.

In Game 2, Post 22 struck for four runs in the opening frame, then added four insurance runs in the sixth, stretch a three-run lead into a seven-run lead. Wyatt Anderson hit a double as part of a 3-for-4, five-RBI night that included two runs, while Hayden Holec earned three-run double and Mars Sailer and Jacobs Solano picked two runs apiece.

Brian Atkinson recorded a six-hit complete game, fanning three and walking two on 92 pitches.

The Hardhats (18-10) host Pierre Post 8 on Friday.

Mitchell beats Spearfish in extra-inning walk-off

Spearfish Post 164 was one out away from scoring an upset win over Mitchell Post 18 on Tuesday before allowing back-to-back walks, then a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to fall 6-5 on the road.

The Spartans (3-17) tallied four runs in the fifth inning to take a one-run lead, then after Post 18 (4-3) tied it in the bottom-half of the frame, Noah Mollman hit an RBI-sacrifice fly to left field in the eighth that scored Connor Comer and put them up by one run. Mitchell managed to stave off a loss with its two-out, walk-off hit.

Aiden Haught recorded the only multi-hit game for Spearfish, which included a double, while Kaidon Feyereisen, who picked up the loss on the mound in relief, collected two RBIs. Starting pitcher Cody Chapman allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in seven innings and 91 pitches.

The Spartans continue a four-game road trip in East River by taking on Pierre Post 8 on Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0