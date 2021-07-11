LEGION ROUNDUP: Hardhats win doubleheader on final day of Gopher Classic

Bransen Kuehl hit a home run and collected three runs and three RBIs as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats throttled Waconia Post 150 16-4 in the first of two victories sunday on the final day of the Gopher Classic in Waconia, Minnesota.

Kuehl finished 2 for 3, while Ryker Henne scored two runs and drove in three as part of a 2 for 3 performance that included a triple, and Jake Goble went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Luke Jegeris added three hits and two RBIs.

Wyatt Anderson lasted three innings on the mound in picking up the win, allowing three runs and three hits while striking out two and walking four.

RC POST 22 8, CREIGHTON PREP 6: Tied 5-5 entering the seventh inning, the Hardhats tallied three runs and held off a late push from the Blue Jays in the bottom-half of the frame to secure a two-run victory Sunday.

Drew Scherbenske notched a double and ended 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run, while Jake Goble went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run.

Hunter Tillery surrendered five runs on five hits in six innings on the mound, fanning seven and walking one.