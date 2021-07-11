LEGION ROUNDUP: Hardhats win doubleheader on final day of Gopher Classic

Bransen Kuehl hit a home run and collected three runs and three RBIs as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats throttled Waconia Post 150 16-4 in the first of two victories sunday on the final day of the Gopher Classic in Waconia, Minnesota.
Kuehl finished 2 for 3, while Ryker Henne scored two runs and drove in three as part of a 2 for 3 performance that included a triple, and Jake Goble went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Luke Jegeris added three hits and two RBIs.
Wyatt Anderson lasted three innings on the mound in picking up the win, allowing three runs and three hits while striking out two and walking four.
RC POST 22 8, CREIGHTON PREP 6: Tied 5-5 entering the seventh inning, the Hardhats tallied three runs and held off a late push from the Blue Jays in the bottom-half of the frame to secure a two-run victory Sunday.
Drew Scherbenske notched a double and ended 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run, while Jake Goble went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run.
Hunter Tillery surrendered five runs on five hits in six innings on the mound, fanning seven and walking one.
SHAKOPEE POST 2 7, RC POST 320 3: Mason Mehlhaff hit a double as part of a 3 for 3 day as the Rapid City Post 320 Stars fell 7-3 Sunday in Collegeville, Minnesota.
Mehlhaff earned a run and an RBI, while Gage Darrow and Jace Wetzler scored one run apiece. Lane Darrow drove in a run.
CROOKSTON 3, STURGIS POST 33 2: The Titans gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose via walkoff Sunday on the road.
David Anderson had an RBI-double, while Gage Murphy scored a run and drove in another and Thor Sundstrom picked up a run. Leadoff batter Kain Peters had the only multi-hit performance for Sturgis, going 2 for 3.
POST 22 EXPOS 10, HIBBING BLUEJACKETS 22: Alex Dietrich collected two doubles and went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs as the Expos topped the Bluejackets at the Gopher Classic.
Mars Sailer picked up a double as part of a 2 for 4 performance with three runs, and Philip Bentz added two runs.
Tevin Elliott went five innings on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
CREIGHTON PREP 10, POST 22 EXPOS 6: Zeke Farlee hit a double as the Expos lost 10-6 Sunday.
Brian Atkinson went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI, while Mars Sailer tallied one run and one RBI.