Legion Roundup: Hogan Tystad strikes out 12 as Spearfish blanks Casper

Hogan Tystad struck out a dozen batters and allowed just two hits in six innings on the mound as Spearfish Post 164 mercy-ruled Casper 12-0 on Wednesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Kaidon Feyereisen hit a three-run home run and finished with five RBIs and two runs for the Spartans, while Ty Sieber and Aiden Haught collected three runs apiece and Carter Lyon added two RBIs.

Casper 8, Spearfish Post 164 6: Casper scored seven runs in the first en route to win over the Spartans in the second game of a doubleheader.

Feyereisen, Haught and Brady Hartwig each tallied doubles for Spearfish, while Haught earned two RBIs and Braden Ericks picked up a pair of runs.

Starting pitcher Cody Chapman surrendered seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings. Alec Sundsted fanned three and allowed one run on one hit in three innings of relief.

Spearfish hosts Yankton Post 12 on Monday.

Rapid City Post 22 10, Kearny Nebraska 3: Wilson Kieffer tripled and a trio of players recorded doubles as the Hardhats opened their tournament in Omaha, Nebraska with a victory.

Kieffer and Zeke Farlee each drove in a pair of runs, while Alex Dietrich scored three runs and Dylon Marsh added two. Wyatt Anderson and Jacob Solano tallied two hits apiece.

Montomery gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in three innings as a starter. Lee Neugebauer came in in relief and tossed four hitless innings while fanning two and walking three.

Bryant Black Sox Seniors 2, Rapid City Post 22 2: The Black Sox scored all seven of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Hardhats on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hayden Holec drove in both of Post 22's runs, scored by Jed Jenson and Mars Sailer, on a bases-loaded single to centerfield in the fourth inning. The Hardhats managed only four hits in the game.

Palmer Jacobs lasted 5 1/3 innings on the mound, surrendering six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three on 88 pitches.

Post 22 takes on Gretna Nebraska on Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0