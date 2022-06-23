LEGION ROUNDUP: Mitchell's 4-run seventh dooms Sturgis

Mitchell Post 18 broke open a one-run game in the seventh inning with four runs in the top-half of the frame to beat Sturgis Post 33 9-4 on Thursday in Sturgis.

Kain Peters and Evan Stroud collected two hits apiece while adding one run and one RBI each for the Titans. D Anderson and Conner Cruickshank also tallied runs, and Hunter Janzen picked up one RBI.

Starter Owen Cass surrendered three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings.

Rapid City Post 320 12, RSP Baseball 18U 11: Jace Wetzler hit a walk-off double as the Stars overcame a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to win their third straight game.

Gavyn Dansby went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Post 320, while James Rogers scored two runs and Wetzler finished with two RBIs. Isaac Dike picked up a double and Mason Mehlhaff tallied two hits.

Wetzler also served as the starting pitcher and lasted four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out six without giving up a walk.

Gretna Post 216 3, Rapid City Post 22 1: The Hardhats allowed only four hits but recorded a loss Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mars Sailer collected three doubles and drove in Post 22's lone run, while Dylon Marsh also picked up a double in a three-hit performance and Zeke Farlee earned a triple and scored the only run.

Wyatt Anderson pitched all six innings, giving up four hits and five walks while striking out three on 100 pitches.

