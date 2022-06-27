LEGION ROUNDUP: Spearfish falls to Yankton in 9 innings

Spearfish Post 164 nearly overcame a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting back within a run and loading the bases with two outs, but a strikeout sealed it as the Spartans fell to Yankton Post 12 on Monday in extra innings.

Braden Ericks went 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, while Ty Sieber collected three RBIs, Noah Mollman earned three runs in a 2-for-3 performance and Hogan Tystad added two runs in a two-hit outing.

Spearfish starting pitcher Conner Comer lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two. Brady Hartwig, Tystad and Mollman all served in relief.

Yankton Post 12 9, Spearfish Post 164 4: The Spartans gave up an early 2-0 lead in a loss Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hogan Tystad hit a two-run double and added a run, while Carter Lyon went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Braden Ericks and Ty Sieber, the top two players in the lineup, collected two hits apiece, while Ericks drove in a run and Sieber scored a run. Aiden Haught also chipped in a run.

Kaydon Feyereisen allowed seven runs, all earned, on six hits and seven walks while striking out one on 97 pitches over four innings. Reliever D Keller surrendered two runs on one hit and one walk while fanning four in the final three innings.

Fallon Omaha 18U 6, Rapid City Post 320 3: The Stars tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning but surrendered three runs in the top of the sixth inning to record a loss Monday.

Ryan Rufledt had the only multi-hit performance of the contest for Post 320 (21-12), going 2 for 3 with an RBI, and picked up the only extra-base hit, legging out a triple. Mason Mehlhaff, Lane Darrow and Hayden Leighty scored runs.

Starting pitcher Jace Wetzler lasted four innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits while walking one and striking out one on 67 pitches. Walker Viliestra gave up three runs on two hits and three walks in two innings of relief.

