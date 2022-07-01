LEGION ROUNDUP: Spearfish tops Belle Fourche at Rushmore Classic

Spearfish Post 164 broke open a tied game in the sixth inning with five runs to defeat Belle Fourche Post 32 11-8 on Day 2 of the Rushmore Classic on Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Braden Ericks went 2 for 5 and scored three runs, while Ty Sieber and Aiden Haught each added two runs. Jnathan Bloom collected a pair of RBIs, and Alec Sunsted earned three hits.

Aiden Meverden allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks on the mound, while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings.

Aberdeen Post 24 10, Belle Fourche Post 32 7: The Broncs cut a seven-run deficit down to two but eventually lost by three runs to the Smittys in a game that lasted five and a half innings at the Rushmore Classic.

Nolan Wahlfeldt hit a grand slam for Belle Fourche, while Dalton Davis earned two runs and Ryker Audiss collected a pair of knocks. B Carbajal also doubled.

Davis also served as the starting pitcher and threw all five innings, giving up 13 hits while striking out six and walking one.

Aberdeen Post 24 7, Sturgis Post 33 6: The Titans gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off single, to fall to the Smittys on Day 2 of the Rushmore Classic on Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Sam Kooima doubled and went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for Sturgis, while Owen Cass collected two runs and two RBIs and Ridge Inhofer picked up two hits and scored a run.

Cass also threw all 6 1/3 innings on the mound, surrendering nine hits while walking one and striking out six.

