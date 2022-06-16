LEGION ROUNDUP: Stars beat Miles City on walk-off walk

Rapid City Post 320 rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Miles City Outlaws 13-12 on Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars (18-9) cut a three-run deficit down to two before winning the game on three consecutive two-out, bases-loaded walks. Bryan Roselles drew the game-winning base on balls.

Post 320 also overcame a seven-run deficit in the first inning to tie the game 9-9 in the sixth.

Gavyn Dansby went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, while James Furchner drove in three runs and Ryan Rudfledt scored three runs along with a pair of doubles. Mason Mehlaff and Lane Darrow each scored two runs and Walker Vilestra and Jimmy Rogers collected two RBIs each.

Rapid City Post 320 10, Miles City 0: Jimmy Rogers didn't allow a hit in five innings of work as the Stars mercy-ruled the Outlaws 10-0 in four and a half innings in the first game of a doubleheader.

Rogers finished with three strikeouts and one walk on 48 pitches.

At the plate, Rufledt collected three hits and recorded three runs along with two RBIs, while Jace Wetzler picked up a double and drove in two runs.

Rapid City Post 22 10, Spearfish Post 164 5: The Hardhats tallied eight runs in the first two innings en route to a win over the Spartans in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ryker Henne scored three runs as part of a 2-for-4 performance for Post 22 (23-11), while Mars Sailer earned two runs and two RBIs and Zeke Farlee and Harrison Good each added two runs.

Aidan Haught and Hogan Tystad both picked up a pair of hits for Post 164 (6-24), and Braden Ericks collected two runs.

Rapid City Post 22 8, Spearfish Post 164 3: The Hardhats completed the doubleheader sweep with a five-run win over the Spartans.

Good earned a triple for Post 22 and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while seven different players picked up runs.

Ty Sieber went 2 for 4 for Post 164.

