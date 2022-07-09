LEGION ROUNDUP: Stars split Day 2 games at Gopher Classic

Rapid City Post 320 jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Alexandria and fended off a late push to start Day 2 of the Jim Hanus Gopher Classic on a high note with a 3-2 win at Memorial Field in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Hayden Leighty proved exceptional on the mound for the Stars. He allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts in a complete game of work.

Mason Mehlhaff, Jace Wetzler and Ryan Rufledt provided the support at the plate with multi-hit games. Mehlhaff went 2 for 4 with two runs, Rufledt went 2 for 4 and Jace Wetzler went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Brian Roselles started the scoring for Post 320 with a one-run single that plated Mehlhaff in the top of the first to give his team a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Wetzler extended the lead to 3-0 on a two-run double that scored Lane Darrow and Rufledt.

Alexandria added two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Stars held on to secure the win.

Chaska (Minn.) Post 57 9, Rapid City Post 320 4

Chaska jumped in front 3-0 in the top of the first but Post 320 stormed back in the bottom of the second to take a 4-3 lead. Post 57 scored six unanswered runs down the stretch to claim a 9-4 win at Memorial Field in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The Stars fell to 1-2 through the first two days of pool play at the Jim Hanus Gopher Classic.

Post 320 returns to action Sunday with two games against Middleton (Wisc.) at 8 a.m. and against Hutchinson (Minn.) at 10:30 a.m., both games will be played at Memorial Park.

Bemidji (Minn.) 1, Rapid City Post 22 0

Hardhats pitcher Wyatt Anderson stood strong on the mound in a pitchers dual with the Lumberjack's starter Sawyer Nendick, but one run in the bottom of the fourth proved the difference in the contest.

Bemidji held on for a 1-0 victory over Post 22 at Braemer Park in Edina, Minnesota in the Jim Hanus Gopher Classic.

Bemidji found some momentum in the bottom of the fourth when Ty Lundeen reached first on an error at third base.

Lundeen advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cam Justice and scored on a one-run triple by Ethan Biehn to give the Lumberjacks the 1-0 lead they needed to secure the win.

Nendick earned the win for Bemidji in a complete-game scoreless outing. He surrendered four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Anderson pitched six innings and allowed one run (none earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Rapid City Post 22 over Greenville, Ohio (forfeit)

The Hardhats improved their tournament record to 3-1 with a forfeit victory over Greenville (Ohio).

The team from the Buckeye State did not arrive at the tournament, Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve said, and tournament officials gave no further explanation to Post 22.

The Hardhats return to action at 8 a.m. Sunday against Papillion South (Neb.) at Poppitz Field.

Watertown Post 17 9, Rapid City Post 315 1

Watertown defeated Rapid City Post 315 9-1 in five innings Saturday at Poppitz Field in Victoria, Minnesota.

Watertown jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two innings before Post 315 managed a run in the top of the third to cut its deficit to 3-1.

Post 17 seized full control in the bottom of the fourth with five runs to take an 8-1 lead and sealed the 9-1 run-rule victory with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Brady Bickett led the way for Post 315 at the plate and finished 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Burnsville (Minn.) 9, Rapid City Post 315 3

Burnsville (Minn.) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and continued its momentum to earn a 9-3 win over Post 315 Saturday at Poppitz Field in Victoria, Minnesota.

Burnsville racked up its nine runs on 13 hits and three Post 315 errors. Post 315 plated three runs on eight hits and four Burnsville errors.

Cooper Morlang proved a bright spot for Post 315. He went 3 for 4 with one run. Riley Palmer went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Post 315 returns to action at 6 p.m. Sunday against Wayzata (Minn.) in the final day of pool play in the Gopher Classic at Poppitz Field.