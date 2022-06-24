LEGION ROUNDUP: Sturgis gets offense rolling in pair of wins in Nebraska

Sturgis Post 33 scored four runs in the first inning en route to a big 10-2 mercy-rule win over Chadron FNBO Nationals Seniors 18U to open a tournament Friday in Alliance, Nebraska.

RJ Andrzejewski collected three hits and two runs for the Titans, while Dawson Inhofer tripled and went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Beau Peters picked up two runs, and David Anderson and Sam Kooima each tallied two RBIs.

Conner Cruickshank pitched all four innings, allowing just one hit.

Sturgis Post 33 9, Buckley Bombers 18U 3: The Titans got their offense rolling again in the second game of a doubleheader to grab win No. 2 in Alliance, Nebraska.

Anderson collected three doubles and scored two runs, while Owen Cass tallied two doubles in a three-hit performance with two RBIs. Cruickshank also doubled and Kooima added a triple.

Hunter Janzen earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two in four innings.

Rapid City Post 320 6, Post 970 Sun Devils 17U 3: The Stars held off a late comeback bid from the Sun Devils to earn a win in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Gavyn Dansby doubled and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Post 320, while Jace Wetzler scored two runs.

James Rogers pitched all seven innings, surrendering seven hits and fanning one without allowing a walk.

Gulls BBC 23's 17U 3, Rapid City Post 320 2: The Stars were edged out in their second game of the day in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Dansby and Bryan Roselles tallied two hits apiece, while Wetzler, Mason Mehlhaff and Lane Darrow each earned doubles.

Noah Popken lasted five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.

Eden Prairie Legion 14, Rapid City Post 22 7: The Hardhats gave up runs in each of the first six innings to record a loss in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mars Sailer went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, while Harrison Good collected two hits and added one run and one RBI, Zeke Farlee scored two runs and Wilson Kieffer picked up a pair of hits.

Starter Eli Kelley gave up seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings.

