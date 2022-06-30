LEGION ROUNDUP: Sturgis Post 33 sweeps Day 1 of Rushmore Classic

Sturgis Post 33 opened play Thursday at the Rushmore Classic with back-to-back wins over Spearfish Post 164 and Belle Fourche Post 32 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Titans started the day with a 10-5 victory over the Spartans before capping off a twin bill with a 15-7 win over the Broncs.

Sturgis Post 33 10, Spearfish Post 164 5

The Titans handled the Spartans 10-5 in the opening game of the Rushmore Classic Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Post 33 started the contest on a high note with two runs in the top of the first to take an early 2-0 lead.

Sturgis extended tits lead to 5-0 with three runs on three hits in the top of the third.

Post 33 continued to roll in the top of the fourth with four more runs on three hits and an error in the top of the fourth to jump in front 9-0.

Post 164 scratched three runs across in the top of the fourth to cut its deficit to 9-3 after four.

Spearfish continued to surge back in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs to make the score 9-5 in favor of Sturgis, but Post 33 added one more run in the top of the sixth and held on to win 10-5.

David Anderson led the way for the Titans at the plate. The right fielder finished the contest 3 for 4, a home run shy of the cycle, with 3 RBIs.

Sturgis Post 33 15, Belle Fourche Post 32 7

Sturgis opened the contest with a 7-run first inning and cruised to a 15-7 win over Belle Fourche at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Ridge Inhoffer and Dawson Inhoffer led way and each finished the contest 4 for 5 at the plate for the Titans. Ridge racked up two runs and two RBIs, while Dawson totaled three runs and three RBIs. Conner Cruickshank finished 4 for 4 with three runs.

Evan Stroud earned the win, he allowed five runs (one earned) on 10 hits with one walk and no strikeouts in four innings of work.

