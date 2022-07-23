 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LEGION ROUNDUP

LEGION ROUNDUP: Sturgis, Spearfish swept in play-in series

  • 0
071222-spt-legion-7.JPG

Sturgis Post 33's Connor Cruickshank slides into third base during a July 11 game against Spearfish Post 164.

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

Sturgis Post 33 rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn't overcome an eight-run deficit and fell 8-5 to top-seeded Brookings Post 74 on Saturday for the two-game sweep in the South Dakota Legion Baseball state tournament play-in series.

Owen Cass doubled and went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Titans (13-24), while Kain Peters collected a pair of hits with a run and an RBI and Ridge Inhofer picked up a double.

Cass also pitched all seven innings, surrendering eight runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking one.

Brandon Valley Post 131 7, Spearfish Post 164 0: Spearfish was knocked out of the postseason Saturday with a shutout loss to Brandon Valley for two-game series sweep in the South Dakota Legion Baseball state tournament play-in series.

People are also reading…

Aiden Haught, J Bloom and Carter Lyon earned the only hits for Spearfish (15-37), while Lyon and Conner Comer picked up one steal apiece.

Hogan Tystad lasted 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing seven runs on seven hits while walking two without recording a strikeout. Brady Hartwig threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, giving up two hits and two walks while fanning six.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News