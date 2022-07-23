LEGION ROUNDUP: Sturgis, Spearfish swept in play-in series

Sturgis Post 33 rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn't overcome an eight-run deficit and fell 8-5 to top-seeded Brookings Post 74 on Saturday for the two-game sweep in the South Dakota Legion Baseball state tournament play-in series.

Owen Cass doubled and went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Titans (13-24), while Kain Peters collected a pair of hits with a run and an RBI and Ridge Inhofer picked up a double.

Cass also pitched all seven innings, surrendering eight runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking one.

Brandon Valley Post 131 7, Spearfish Post 164 0: Spearfish was knocked out of the postseason Saturday with a shutout loss to Brandon Valley for two-game series sweep in the South Dakota Legion Baseball state tournament play-in series.

Aiden Haught, J Bloom and Carter Lyon earned the only hits for Spearfish (15-37), while Lyon and Conner Comer picked up one steal apiece.

Hogan Tystad lasted 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing seven runs on seven hits while walking two without recording a strikeout. Brady Hartwig threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, giving up two hits and two walks while fanning six.