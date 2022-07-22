LEGION ROUNDUP: Winner/Colome claims 7B title with 16-run performance

Winner/Colome Post 169 scored 13 runs in the first three innings to throttle Gregory County 16-6 in four and a half innings and claim the South Dakota Legion Baseball Region 7B Championship and earn a spot in next week's Class B State Tournament.

Joey Cole homered for the second consecutive game, this time a three-run shot, and finished with six RBIs and three runs in a 3-for-3 performance for the Royals (13-6). Aiden Barfuss also homered and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs, and Jack Peters added three runs.

Starting pitcher Karson Keiser threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings, surrendering two hits while striking out two and walking two. Cole tossed the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Trey Murray doubled and went 2 for 2 for Gregory County (16-3), which automatically qualifies for the state tournament as the host team, while Rylan Peck earned a pair of RBIs and Ben Witt and Kade Braun tallied two runs apiece.

The Class B State Tournament is slated for July 29-Aug. 2 in Gregory.

Brookings Post 74 9, Sturgis Post 33 5: The Titans surrendered a five-run, third-inning lead in a loss to the top-seeded Bandits in Game 1 of the South Dakota Legion Baseball state tournament play-in series Friday in Brookings.

Owen Cass stole three bases and went 4 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for Sturgis (13-23), David Anderson doubled and went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs and RJ Andrzejewski added two RBIs.

Dustin Alan lasted 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing seven runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out one and hitting five batters.

The Titans face elimination Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series against the Bandits.

Brandon Valley Post 131 7, Spearfish Post 164 2: Spearfish fell behind 5-0 through four innings and couldn't get its offense going in Game 1 of the South Dakota Legion Baseball state tournament play-in series Friday in Brandon Valley.

Ty Sieber recorded the only multi-hit performance for Spearfish (15-36), going 2 for 3 with a run. Kaidon Feyereisen scored the other run, while RBIs were earned by Hogan Tystad and Alec Sunsted.

Feyereisen also served as the starting pitcher and gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out one in 3 2/3 innings.

Spearfish faces elimination Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series against Brandon Valley.