LEGION ROUNDUP: Wyatt Anderson gives Hardhats walk-off win at Gopher Classic

Wyatt Anderson hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Rapid City Post 22 an 8-7 extra-innings win over East Ridge on the first day of the Gopher Classic on Friday in Edina, Minnesota.

Anderson finished with two RBIs and scored a run, while Lee Neugebauer recorded the only multi-hit performance for the Hardhats, going 2 for 4 with a double, while scoring a run and adding an RBI. Dylon Marsh also drove in two, and Wilson Kieffer scored a pair of runs.

Eli Kelley, replacing Brian Atkinson on the mound after one inning, allowed four runs on four hits while striking out 11 and walking none over six innings.

Rapid City Post 22 8, Edina 6: The Hardhats held off a late rally from the Hornets, giving up four runs in the bottom of the seventh, to win their first game of the Gopher Classic on Friday.

Wyatt Anderson doubled twice as part of a 2-for-4 game where he scored two runs and added two RBIs. Harrison Good had a pair of hits and collected two runs and two RBIs, while Mars Sailer tallied two runs and Ryker Henne picked up two RBIs.

Lee Neugebauer surrendered two runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one in five innings.

Maple Plain-Orono 5, Rapid City Post 315 4: Post 315 gave up a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to drop its first contest of the Gopher Classic in Victoria, Minnesota.

Post 315 leadoff batter B Bickett recorded a triple and went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, while C Morlang went 2 for 2 with a pair of runs.

K Schlueter lasted six innings on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six and walking five.

Papillion 9, Rapid City Post 315 5: Papillion scored in all but one inning en route to a Gopher Classic win over Post 315 in Victoria, Minnesota.

R Kasuske and C Morland collected two hits apiece, while Kasuske scored a run.

K Jones threw all seven innings, surrendering nine runs on 10 hits while striking out five and walking one.

Prior Lake Region 1, Rapid City Post 320 0: A two-out, RBI-double made the difference Friday as the Stars were blanked on the first day of the Gopher Classic in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Gavyn Dansby and Jace Wetzler both doubled for Post 320, while Ryan Rufledt, Isaac Dike and Will Vliestra picked up hits.

Wetzler also pitched all six innings and gave up one run one six hits while striking out five and walking two on 91 pitches.