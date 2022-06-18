LEGION ROUNDUP: Wyatt Anderson's grand slam powers Hardhats to win in Colorado

Wyatt Anderson hit a two-out, two-strike grand slam as part of a six-running second inning as Rapid City Post 22 beat Rogue High School Centennial 14-10 on Saturday in Littleton, Colorado.

Anderson added a double and two runs to his four-RBI game, while Harrison Good went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs. Alex Dietrich collected three RBIs in a two-hit performance, and Dominic McKnight went 2 for 2 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.

Eli Kelley lasted 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing all 10 runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three.

Erickson Rough Riders 6 Rapid City Post 22 5: The Hardhats fell by one run in their first of two games Saturday in Littleton, Colorado.

Mars Sailer homered, while Wyatt Anderson earned a pair of doubles and Alex Dietrich and Ryker Henne also had doubles. Zeke Farlee went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Harrison Good picked up one run and one RBI.

Starter Palmer Jacobs lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one on 79 pitches.

Sturgis Post 33 17, Billings Expos Navy 5: Sturgis Post 33 scored 13 runs in the second inning en route to a 17-5 mercy-rule win over Billings Expos Navy on Saturday, in a game that lasted four innings.

Owen Cass led the offensive explosion for the Titans, driving in four runs and scoring two as part of a 3-for-4 performance that included a double. Kain Peters collected three runs and two RBIs and Conner Cruickshank tallied two runs and three RBIs, while RJ Andrzejewski added two runs and Sam Kooima tacked on two RBIs.

Evan Stroud pitched all four innings, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out one.

Billings Expos AA 18U 9, Sturgis Post 33 1: In their first game of the day, the Titans were mercy-ruled in a game that lasted five innings.

Cass scored the only run for Sturgis, while Ridge Inhofer and Adam Flohr picked up the only hits. Flohr also drove in the lone run.

Starting pitcher Hunter Janzen surrendered eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.

Catalyst Cardinals Wilbur 18U 9, Belle Fourche Post 32 2: The Broncs gave up six runs in the first two innings en route to a loss Saturday.

B Carbajal recorded the only multi-hit performance for Belle Fourche, going 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI. Dalton Davis doubled and scored the other run.

Davis also served as the starting pitcher and went four innings, surrendering six runs on five hits and five walks while fanning six on 91 pitches.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0