Legislators of color have mixed opinions about race relations in South Dakota

"It was so awesome to me that I remember leaving and telling people when I got back home that we have legislators like that," she said.

Law enforcement changes

Many of the legislators said they support law enforcement and it's only a fraction of officers that cause problems, but there could be tweaks made in the state to improve the situation.

"I'm sure I'm not alone in the expectation that we will be looking at how we can make some big changes in the upcoming year," St. John said.

A video provoked outrage last year where an officer in Rapid City used what some viewed as excessive force in separating two Native American middle schoolers and Foster said they still haven't heard a statement from that officer about it. Discussions in the state need to prioritize deescalation and they need to work together to improve responses, she said.

St. John pointed out that law enforcement in her area is already short staffed with a lot of ground to cover, which is similar to other reservations, and there's never been a discussion about doing it with less money. But how that money is spent could be examined, she said.