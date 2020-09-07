 Skip to main content
Legislators plan meeting to discuss CARES Act spending
The South Dakota Speaker of the House, Steve Haugaard, will be in Rapid City Thursday for a listening session with the public.

The state was allocated $1.25 billion for COVID relief funds.

A group of West River legislators including Sen. Phil Jensen, Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee, Sen. Lance Russell, Chair of the Senate Judiciary COmmittee, and Rep. Tom Brunner, Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, will be hosting this meeting asking the public for input as to how, or if, this money should be distributed.

The meeting will start begin Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at Western Dakota Tech in the Event Center. 

Lance Russell

