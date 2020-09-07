Legislators plan meeting to discuss CARES Act spending

The South Dakota Speaker of the House, Steve Haugaard, will be in Rapid City Thursday for a listening session with the public.

A group of West River legislators including Sen. Phil Jensen, Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee, Sen. Lance Russell, Chair of the Senate Judiciary COmmittee, and Rep. Tom Brunner, Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, will be hosting this meeting asking the public for input as to how, or if, this money should be distributed.