Legislature fails to take a step in the right direction

Only three states in the U.S. follow this antiquated approach. Senator Rusch attempted to address this unfairness through SB 138. Senator Rusch’s bill was shot down under the rubric that “life means life,” and those serving life sentences should never be eligible for parole. This opposition is unjustified. Our criminal justice system should balance the principles of restraint (protection of society), rehabilitation (of the offender), and retribution (punishment). Our current laws relating to parole eligibility provide a perpetual road block, and are seemingly premised only upon the justification of retribution. It makes no sense to continue incarcerating a substantial number of inmates who pose no threat to society (no need for restraint), who have experienced substantial rehabilitation (living lives as model citizens in incarceration), and who have already served decades behind bars (punishment).