4 candidates vie for 2 House seats in District 27

As Election Day approaches, the Journal has interviewed candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races in which there are competitive candidates.

In instances where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information was obtained via campaign websites or previously published stories during the June 2022 primary election.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 27 is made up of Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties. The current representatives are incumbents Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge, and Liz May, R-Kyle. Norma Rendon is running as a Democrat and Bud May, Liz May’s son, is running as a Republican.

House District 27 — Two seats

Liz May

May was born and raised in Harding County. She married her husband in 1982 and has been in Kyle for over 40 years now.

May said she has been in the state Legislature off and on for quite a few years now. She said in 2013, Reps. Jim Bradford and Betty Olson stopped by and asked her to throw her hat in the ring. May said she ignored them for about six years and finally thought she would give it a try.

“Here we are again,” she said. “It’s every two years. You feel like you just get over one and you’re starting another, but it’s hard to get people to run. I’ve always been a voice for the ag community.”

May said she and her husband have a grocery store in Kyle and a cow-calf operation, so they see both sides of the coin on the food side.

“With agriculture being the state’s number one industry, it’s important to have representation at the state level,” she said. “It might be the largest industry, but we are the minority when it comes to representation at the state level.”

She said she feels like it’s her duty to keep running until someone else from the ranching community continues to make producers’ voices heard.

May said she has served on the taxation committee, commerce and energy, education, ag and appropriations. She said appropriations has been an eye-opener for her since everything revolves around funding.

She said it has been an eye opener on the priorities on spending taxpayer money, and property taxes are a big issue.

“We haven’t been able to really give any relief to the middle part of the state,” May said. “I’m constantly concerned about the direction that we’re going as far as our spending. We always seem to find plenty of ways to spend the money, but not very many, if any, ways to bring relief to the actual taxpayers, the citizens of South Dakota, and the ones that are — specifically the ag community — who are contributing the most to our economy.”

May said she’s particularly concerned about high grocery bills and inflation.

Bud May

Bud May did not respond in time for publication. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a cattle rancher and former employee with Indian Health Services. He also lists experiences as the former strength and conditioning coach for Little Wound High School in Kyle and as the former director of special projects for the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Norma Rendon

Norma Rendon did not respond to a request for comment. In previous interviews with the Journal, Rendon founded a women's shelter called Where All Women Are Honored at Oyate Health Center in Rapid City. The nonprofit uses Lakota values during domestic and sexual violence prevention work and at its shelter for survivors.

Rendon also helped to establish and managed the temporary COVID-19 patient shelter at The Monument's Rushmore Hall during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Peri Pourier

Peri Pourier did not respond to a request for comment. She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2019.

Pourier is a U.S. Navy veteran and an advocate for the state's Indigenous population. In a previous interview with the Journal, she wants to focus on expanding access to health care, eliminating food deserts, and improving safety and security on reservations.

She also worked with NDN Collective to establish Rapid City's first Ocete Sakowin school.