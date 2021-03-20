Abortion, ballot measure, voting and COVID-19 bills kept lawmakers busy at 2021 session

Seven bills were introduced that dealt with COVID-19 and three were signed by the governor.

House Bill 1046 was one of the three to make it to the finish line. It limits businesses and employers’ liability for employee exposure to COVID-19.

Sen. Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said on the Senate floor that the bill was an effort to protect entities from “frivolous lawsuits.” The bill will make it more difficult to bring a lawsuit against a business unless the exposure was intentional, which opponents said would be nearly impossible to improve.

“Unless there’s a video of you forcing someone to lick a door knob, you’re immune,” Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said during discussion on the Senate floor. “If we have to create a law to give us immunity by our actions, maybe we should think about our actions.”

The bill passed and was signed by the governor.

House Bill 1060 requires health care facilities to notify funeral directors of any communicable diseases a body has. The bill was uncontested in both chambers and was signed by Noem.