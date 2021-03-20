Abortion, ballot measure, voting and COVID-19 bills kept lawmakers busy at 2021 session

The 2021 legislative session was one to remember with unprecedented issues like marijuana legalization, impeachment proceedings and a global pandemic to work through. But legislators still found time to discuss and pass bills in response to both state and national topics, spending considerable time on bills relating to abortion, COVID-19, citizen-led ballot measures, elections and voting.
Bills that have made it through the legislative process have until Veto Day on March 29 to be signed into law by Governor Kristi Noem.
Abortion
Eight House bills and one Senate bill dealt with abortion and many would add roadblocks to the process. Only one has been signed by Gov. Noem so far — House Bill 1051, which would protect any baby born alive after an abortion attempt and require them to receive medical care — and four have yet to be signed. The others were either withdrawn or sent to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing them.
Noem framed the abortion bills as a part of defending South Dakotans’ life, freedom, and liberty.
“We defended life by signing bills that protected babies that would be born alive, we also signed a piece of legislation that would protect babies in the womb that would be potentially aborted based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis,” Noem said at a news conference March 11.
Gov. Noem requested one of these bills, House Bill 1110, which would make it illegal to perform an abortion based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis. The bill has passed both the House and Senate and awaits her signature. Although there is nothing to suggest that abortions are being performed in the state for this reason, Noem cited other states and countries such as Norway engaging in the practice. The earliest test for Down Syndrome on a fetus can be done at 10 weeks, and the state does not allow abortions to be performed past 20 weeks.
House Bill 1130, which would require doctors to obtain a voluntary and informed written statement of consent from a person seeking a drug-induced abortion, was delivered to the governor but has not yet been signed. The statement would include informing the pregnant person that after they take the first dose of the drug it is still possible to discontinue that abortion and offer information on discontinuing a drug-induced abortion.
House Bill 1114 would provide a definition of abortion that encompasses all abortions. The new definition as laid out in HB 1114 is “the intentional termination of the life of a human being in the uterus.” The bill passed both chambers on party lines, with all Democratic legislators voting against its passage.
Senate Bill 183 would make coercing someone into getting an abortion a Class 1 misdemeanor. It passed both chambers and awaits Noem’s signature.
Other bills that were introduced but did not pass:
- House Bill 1161, which would have updated provisions for pregnancy health center consultations, including providing a statement to the pregnant person informing them “an abortion will terminate the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being,” but was withdrawn by its prime sponsor Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids;
- House Bill 1247, which would give health care providers the right to not perform a service that violates that provider’s conscience but failed on the House floor;
- House Bill 1248, which would have required reporting on the intentional disposal or destruction of human embryos but was killed in the Senate Health and Human Services committee;
- House Bill 1251, which would make coercing a pregnant person into getting an abortion a Class 5 felony.
COVID-19
Seven bills were introduced that dealt with COVID-19 and three were signed by the governor.
House Bill 1046 was one of the three to make it to the finish line. It limits businesses and employers’ liability for employee exposure to COVID-19.
Sen. Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said on the Senate floor that the bill was an effort to protect entities from “frivolous lawsuits.” The bill will make it more difficult to bring a lawsuit against a business unless the exposure was intentional, which opponents said would be nearly impossible to improve.
“Unless there’s a video of you forcing someone to lick a door knob, you’re immune,” Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said during discussion on the Senate floor. “If we have to create a law to give us immunity by our actions, maybe we should think about our actions.”
The bill passed and was signed by the governor.
House Bill 1060 requires health care facilities to notify funeral directors of any communicable diseases a body has. The bill was uncontested in both chambers and was signed by Noem.
Senate Bill 3 extends a sunset clause put in place at the beginning of the pandemic at the request of the state Department of Health. It allows the DOH to enforce directives regarding controlling the spread of COVID-19 if a person is infected with the virus but does not quarantine themselves, the DOH can issue an order to make them comply. The bill does not invoke mandatory vaccination.
During testimony in the Senate Health and Human Services committee on the bill, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the order had been necessary 10 times during the pandemic so far. The bill has been signed by the governor.
Bills related to COVID that did not pass included House Bill 1097, which would have provided for philosophical or religious exceptions to required vaccinations; House Bill 1136, which would not have allowed the DOH to supersede the authority of counties or municipalities; House Bill 1159, which would have prohibited interfering with someone’s right to “bodily integrity” in contagious disease control; and Senate Bill 125, which would have instituted a statewide mask mandate for the remainder of the pandemic.
Ballot measures
Six bills were introduced that focused on modifying procedures for putting initiated measures and amendments on the ballot. Four passed.
House Joint Resolution 5003 was passed by both chambers and delivered to the Secretary of State so it can be placed on the next primary ballot. The resolution, if approved by voters in the next primary election, will require a two-thirds majority, or 60%, vote on future initiated measures or amendments that involve spending tax dollars or require spending over $10 million.
The resolution was initially intended to appear on the next general election ballot, but during discussion on the Senate floor, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, added an amendment that would expedite the process and put the resolution on the primary ballot instead. Independent voters cannot vote in primary elections, and oftentimes Democrats will not have primaries due to a lack of candidates.
Senate Bill 77, which would require a 14-point font size on initiated measure and constitutional amendment petitions, was signed by the governor on Friday. Proponents on the House floor cited the small font on the 95-section-long Initiated Measure 26, legalizing medical marijuana in the state, as potentially being burdensome on voters. Petitions are required to be printed on one piece of paper, creating a “beach towel” sized document, which opponents argued is cumbersome.
Senate Bill 86 requires the Legislative Research Council to review any potential amendments to the state Constitution before they are put on the ballot. It was signed by the governor on Friday. On the House floor, Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said the bill was directly in response to the ongoing litigation on Amendment A, which was passed by voters in November and would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. The bill will ensure that any potential amendments are constitutional on the front end of the process rather than trying to figure out constitutionality after an amendment has already passed, Mortenson argued.
Senate Bill 123 would allow 10 days for the Attorney General to write the Attorney General statement on any initiated measures or amendments that will show up on the ballot. The Attorney General is currently tasked with writing a 200-word description on initiated measures or amendments, and the extra time would ideally allow the AG to receive as much information on the proposed measure or amendment as possible to make a clear and informed statement. The bill has been signed by the governor.
Two bills dealing with ballot measures, House Bill 1054, which would require a copy of any initiated measure or amendment on the ballot be given to voters, and House Bill 1249, which would revise the fiscal note requirements for initiated measures and amendments, failed.
Elections and voting
Eleven bills concerning election processes and voting came before the legislature this session, but only four passed both chambers.
House Bill 1125, which would disallow delaying counting votes unless the delay was for the benefit of the health and wellness of poll workers, has already been signed by the governor. The bill’s intent is to finalize election results as quickly and accurately as possible without making citizens wait. Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, opposed the bill on the Senate floor, saying it is more important to have an accurate count rather than forcing poll workers to continue counting in bad conditions.
House Bill 1124, which modifies requirements for printing ballots, has been delivered to the governor but has not yet been signed. The bill includes provisions that state if a challenge to a candidate or ballot measure is provided, ballots cannot be printed until the challenge is resolved or until 60 days prior to the election.
Senate Bill 184, which requires absentee ballots to be sorted by an automatic tabulating machine on election day prior to the polls closing, sailed through both chambers uncontested and was delivered to the governor for signing.
Senate Bill 80, which revises the legislative redistricting process so that respecting the boundaries of counties, reservations, and tribes is not of primary significance in the process, passed both chambers and awaits the governor’s signature. Sen. Heinert opposed this change during discussion on the bill in the Senate and said the bill could disenfranchise Native American voters living on reservations.
House Bill 1271, which would have created an online voter registration system and was requested legislation from the Appropriations Committee, failed on the House floor after being gutted in the Senate by Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, to only allow for a change of address online. Current state law requires voters to register in-person, and proponents for an online system said it would better serve the state’s poor and elderly populations who lack transportation or easy access to a county courthouse to register. In some rural areas of the state, registering to vote is a nearly four-hour round trip.
Other bills related to voting and elections that died included House Bill 1126, which would disallow the Secretary of State from mailing out an absentee ballot application unless it is specifically requested by the voter; House Bill 1227, which would create a requirement for distributing certain voter information but was withdrawn by the prime sponsors; House Bill 1229, which would impose fees on information obtained from the voter registration file; House Bill 1245, which would have modified the time period for absentee voting to 30 days prior to the election rather than 46; Senate Bill 91, which would have allowed for ranked-choice voting in certain local election; and Senate Bill 116, which would have revised provisions concerning voter registration records.