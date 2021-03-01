Ag land classification legislation awaits Gov. Noem's signature

A bill that would redefine the criteria for land classified as agricultural passed the Senate on Monday.
House Bill 1085 seeks to ensure that agricultural land is classified as such for tax purposes, said Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Pierre, and simplifies land statutes for both property owners and equalization directors.
“Currently, agricultural land can be taxed as such if its principal use is agriculture, but this bill specifies what we mean by principal use, and it means the primary use not some secondary use,” Duvall said.
Agricultural land can classify as such under this bill if it meets one of two criteria. The first is it must be a minimum of 20 acres, and if a property owner has a small acreage, another way the land can classify is through an income requirement. If in three of the last five years, the agricultural land creates an annual gross income of at least $2,500, that land also qualifies as agricultural use.
Property owners have found ways to skirt the agricultural use requirement.
“The criteria ends up to be rather confusing and allows for loopholes to be taken advantage of,” Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said.
Duvall cited an instance of a family sending money from one family-owned LLC to another LLC owned by the same family, so the money never left the house. Duvall said the property in that case was “a really nice home with a really large yard.”
Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, gave an example that under the current law a property owner could purchase a house in the Black Hills, purchase some cows and sell those cows the next day and have their property considered agricultural land.
Not all senators were on board with the bill.
Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said the bill itself is not a bad bill, but that it takes away from a real conversation about the actual use of land.
“When we take little bits and pieces of the law, then we never have the big conversation we should be having, which is actual use clear across the state — what is ag, and what isn’t,” Heinert said. “This will be a tax increase on some families.”
Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, also opposed the bill and said it is really a tax revenue increase bill. He said the bill would negatively impact people living on forested property – forestry is designated for agricultural use – but are not in violation of the agricultural rule.
“I believe we need a better, more concrete…statewide review of ag classification,” Johnson said. “I agree perhaps we need to close some loopholes, but I believe this legislation will significantly negatively impact those South Dakotans who live on forested property who appropriately exist under the principle use designation of ag.”
The bill passed, with Sens. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City; Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge; Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City; Heinert, Timothy Johns, R-Lead; Johnson; and Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls voting against it. HB 1085 next goes to Gov. Kristi Noem to be signed into law.