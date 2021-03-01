Ag land classification legislation awaits Gov. Noem's signature

A bill that would redefine the criteria for land classified as agricultural passed the Senate on Monday.

House Bill 1085 seeks to ensure that agricultural land is classified as such for tax purposes, said Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Pierre, and simplifies land statutes for both property owners and equalization directors.

“Currently, agricultural land can be taxed as such if its principal use is agriculture, but this bill specifies what we mean by principal use, and it means the primary use not some secondary use,” Duvall said.

Agricultural land can classify as such under this bill if it meets one of two criteria. The first is it must be a minimum of 20 acres, and if a property owner has a small acreage, another way the land can classify is through an income requirement. If in three of the last five years, the agricultural land creates an annual gross income of at least $2,500, that land also qualifies as agricultural use.

Property owners have found ways to skirt the agricultural use requirement.

“The criteria ends up to be rather confusing and allows for loopholes to be taken advantage of,” Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said.

