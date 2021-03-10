Anti-trans bill could hurt state's college teams, cost state millions, sports official says

“I would like for the legislature and for South Dakota to continue to look at how we can make this state conducive to companies expanding, our workforce, our air service, our housing, and in areas that make South Dakota look more diverse and more inclusive and not less,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he doesn’t take a political stance on the issue but bills like HB 1217 make it more difficult for him to do his job and bring more business into the state.

In addition to economic losses for businesses and communities, HB 1217 could have an impact on the future of collegiate sports in South Dakota as a whole.

Zimbeck described colleges’ situation as a catch 22: follow state law and risk the ire of the NCAA, or follow NCAA policy and break state law. Schools that fail to follow the NCAA’s policy could potentially lose their accreditation with the NCAA, barring them from competing with other schools outside the state.