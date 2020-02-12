Bill amendment would allow tribal IDs for voter registration

PIERRE | A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday proposed a bill amendment that would add tribal IDs to the list of documents that can be used to register to vote in South Dakota — a measure aimed at encouraging registration in communities with low voter turnout.

The measure came after House Republicans shot down a similar proposal from Democrats last week.

Rep. Tamara St. John, a Republican from Sisseton and a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, on Wednesday said tribal IDs should be allowed for registration as long as the secretary of state's office has verified the information on voter registration forms, in agreement with the tribe that issued the ID.

The Democratic proposal last week did not require any such memorandum of understanding between individual tribes and the secretary of state. Republicans argued that it would have threatened the security of voter registration.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 2018 general election, tribal communities reported some of the lowest voter turnout figures in the state. Native Americans make up 9% of the state's total population.

St. John said the bill strikes a balance between keeping the tribes sovereign and making it easier for people to register to vote.