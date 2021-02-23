Bill criminalizing possession, manufacture of sex dolls moves to Senate

A bill that would establish the possession, manufacturing, and distribution of childlike sex dolls as a crime, introduced by Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning.

Committee chair Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion said that while the do-pass motion was unanimous, the bill would likely generate discussion on the Senate floor and declined to put it on the consent calendar.

“We are very excited that the bill made it out of committee today and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to discuss this important topic with the rest of the Senate,” Castleberry told the Rapid City Journal. “It’s important to raise awareness how the manufacture of these types of items can be a gateway to further abuse of children.”

Two amendments to the bill, labeled B and C, were also approved unanimously before the final vote. Castleberry said that following the initial bill hearing, the changes were made to address concerns of the opponents.