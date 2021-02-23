Bill criminalizing possession, manufacture of sex dolls moves to Senate

A bill that would establish the possession, manufacturing, and distribution of childlike sex dolls as a crime, introduced by Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning.
Committee chair Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion said that while the do-pass motion was unanimous, the bill would likely generate discussion on the Senate floor and declined to put it on the consent calendar.
“We are very excited that the bill made it out of committee today and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to discuss this important topic with the rest of the Senate,” Castleberry told the Rapid City Journal. “It’s important to raise awareness how the manufacture of these types of items can be a gateway to further abuse of children.”
Two amendments to the bill, labeled B and C, were also approved unanimously before the final vote. Castleberry said that following the initial bill hearing, the changes were made to address concerns of the opponents.
Amendment B clarified language relating to the obscenity of child-like sex dolls and specified the bill’s focus on dolls “intentionally designed to resemble a prepubescent child to entice sexual excitement.” Amendment B also changes the punishment for purchasing or possessing a child-like sex doll from a Class 4 felony to a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can lead to one year in prison and $2,000 in fines. For people convicted of a second violation, the punishment is a Class 6 felony, which can lead to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines. Amendment C removes the word "either" from the definition section of the bill.
The first section of the bill, which remained unchanged, makes it a Class 4 felony — up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines — to create, knowingly permit the creation of, or knowingly distribute or sell a child-like sex doll. A subsequent violation would be a Class 3 felony — up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, moved to pass the bill and thanked Castleberry for working on it and bringing it forward. Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, seconded the motion.
Florida and Tennessee recently passed similar laws banning childlike sex dolls.