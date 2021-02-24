Bill promoting fairness in women's sports passes House

Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, said the House was losing sight of the big picture.

“Trans kids are children. They’re human. To make that leap to determine that you are willing to be who you are and work through that process mentally and not just physically, is one of the most difficult things that a young child can go through,” Duba said. “These children want to fit in, they want to be part of a group. Now if they wanted to be in the choir, would we be concerned about that?”

Duba said legislators are misrepresenting trans girls outperforming cisgender girls.

“We’re making it sound as if every one of these [transgender] kids is a supernova,” she said.

Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, said he had concerns about manipulating the law to give cisgender student athletes advantages.

“High school drama can get pretty dramatic,” Cwach said. An attorney when the Legislature is not in session, Cwach described a lawsuit he recently worked on that involved “the fact that the new girl in town was better at basketball than the old girl in town.”

“You don’t think people aren’t going to manipulate this to try to help their kids? I just saw it happen, and that would be really unfortunate,” Cwach said.