Bill seeks better media access to broadcasts of high school sporting events

For playoff games, Brozik said SDHSAA requires a payment of $100 if a broadcaster doesn’t want to share their feed with NFHS or, if the feed is shared with NFHS, the broadcaster must run public service announcements for the state association.

Brozik said he chose not to share his feed and paid the association $900 during the playoffs.

Steve Willard, representing the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, said even after the passage of the law in 2013, there is still some confusion about broadcast rights.

“Who owns the rights to those broadcasts?” Willard asked, wondering if it was the school, the activities association or the media. “It’s our understanding that they have exclusive rights now,” Willard said, referring to NFHS.

Testifying in opposition to the bill was Dan Swartos, executive director of the SDHSAA. Swartos said NFHS has exclusive broadcast rights in other states, but he reminds the organization each year about the South Dakota law precluding exclusivity.

Swartos said some broadcasters may not be allowed internet access if too many show up at a game. “That can crack a school’s network,” Swartos said.

