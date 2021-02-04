Bill seeks better media access to broadcasts of high school sporting events

PIERRE | Some broadcasters are saying that there shouldn’t be a price tag associated with freedom of the press. Their concern over access to broadcasting high school athletics has led to SB128, which seeks to deny the ability to issue exclusive broadcast rights.
SB128 was heard Thursday morning in the Senate Education Committee where it was held over for later action while the bill’s sponsor worked on an amendment.
That sponsor, Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, said a law passed by the Legislature in 2013 targeted school districts that were selling exclusive broadcast rights to their games, shutting out other members of the media.
Greenfield testified that since 2013, the South Dakota High School Activities Association has entered an agreement with the National Federation of State High School Associations for the broadcast of regular season and postseason high school athletics.
According to Greenfield, some broadcasters have been told that NFHS has exclusive rights to air games at schools using its Pixellot broadcast system.
Jody Brozik, who runs a web streaming service, said SDHSAA contacts schools at the beginning of the year telling them that schools can’t exclude other parties from streaming their games. They can, however, decline to let other broadcasters use their internet system.
For playoff games, Brozik said SDHSAA requires a payment of $100 if a broadcaster doesn’t want to share their feed with NFHS or, if the feed is shared with NFHS, the broadcaster must run public service announcements for the state association.
Brozik said he chose not to share his feed and paid the association $900 during the playoffs.
Steve Willard, representing the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, said even after the passage of the law in 2013, there is still some confusion about broadcast rights.
“Who owns the rights to those broadcasts?” Willard asked, wondering if it was the school, the activities association or the media. “It’s our understanding that they have exclusive rights now,” Willard said, referring to NFHS.
Testifying in opposition to the bill was Dan Swartos, executive director of the SDHSAA. Swartos said NFHS has exclusive broadcast rights in other states, but he reminds the organization each year about the South Dakota law precluding exclusivity.
Swartos said some broadcasters may not be allowed internet access if too many show up at a game. “That can crack a school’s network,” Swartos said.
Swartos said he was confused when he heard about SB128. “Nobody is being precluded from broadcasting across the state.”
During regional playoffs, SDHSAA asks broadcasters for $100 or had them read 30-second promotional announcements about sportsmanship or the need for more game officials.
“Most people read the promos,” Swartos said. “That’s what we want them to do.”
Swartos explained that SDHSAA earns $35,000 from its association with the NFHS while that association makes $6 each from subscribers that use its app to tune into games.
Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, said SDHSAA should have dominion over the state tournaments through its contract with South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
“We shouldn’t be putting limitations on that,” Bolin said of the state tournament contract. “I don’t want exclusivity on regional tournaments.”
That’s the way the system currently works, Swartos said, adding that his association’s new contract with SDPB even allows for secondary broadcasts at state tournaments.
“They’ve never been able to do that before,” Swartos said.
While the law allows that schools must make “reasonable accommodations” for broadcasters, Sen. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, questioned why a school district would deny access to its internet system.
“It does seem to me like you’re picking a winner and a loser,” Curd said.
Willard, representing broadcasters, said a reasonable accommodation is hard to define. “It’s absolutely a moving target.”
Greenfield said SB128 would ensure that “nobody is allowed to charge one of our journalism entities” for broadcast rights. “What we passed in 2013 is currently being thwarted.”
Curd, the committee chairman, said he would hold the bill until a later meeting.