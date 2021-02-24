Bill strikes political party limits for Board of Regents

PIERRE | Political party affiliation will no longer matter for members of the Board of Regents if HB1146 becomes law. The bill was approved Wednesday morning by the House Education Committee

HB1146 strikes from current law the standard that no more than six members of the nine-member board that oversees the state’s institutions of higher learning may be from one political party.

“We’re looking to take the political aspect out of the regents,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls. “We feel that the other criteria is much more important.”

Currently the law states that “Each regent who is a regular member shall be a person of probity and wisdom and selected from among the best known citizens, who are residents of different portions of the state.” The current law also says that no two regents shall be from the same county and that one regent will be a student regent.

The regular members of the Board of Regents currently include six Republicans, one Democrat and one independent. The political standards don’t apply to the student regent, who is a Republican.

“I perceive it to be a nonpolitical position,” Peterson said, much like membership on a school board. “Political party shouldn’t even be a question.”