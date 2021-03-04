Bill to allow state residents to reserve camping spots first in SD parks defeated

PIERRE | The threat of the loss of federal funds was enough to cause the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee to kill HB1138. The bill would have given South Dakota campers two weeks of lead time over nonresidents to make camping reservations.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said it would give South Dakotans a slight advantage when making camping reservations in the Game, Fish and Parks Department system. GF&P already gives residents advantages when it comes to issuing hunting licenses, Howard said.
“We do that all the time in GF&P,” Howard said. “There’s only a finite number of camping locations in our parks as well.”
Wyoming has a preference for its residents when making camping reservations, according to Howard.
Alan Temple, a retiree from Rapid City, asked the committee to endorse the bill as a way to help South Dakotans get the camping locations they want. Temple, who likes to camp at Custer State Park, said he understands that 80 percent of the camping spaces there go to nonresidents.
“It has become increasingly difficult to get reservations,” Temple said.
Scott Simpson, director of parks and recreation for GF&P, spoke in opposition to the bill. Simpson said on Tuesday afternoon he received a letter from Land and Water Conservation Fund saying that HB1138 would make South Dakota ineligible for federal grants because its rules prohibit giving an advantage based on residency.
Simpson said GF&P has received $48 million from the fund since 1964.
“HB1138 would do exactly that which is prohibited,” he said.
Simpson noted that private campgrounds don’t make exceptions for residents because it would be bad for business.
“It does not support the idea that South Dakota is open for business,” he said.
Howard urged passage of the bill, noting that the Legislature’s code counsel said the Land and Water Conservation Fund rules were open to interpretation.
Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, wasn’t ready to take that chance. “I have some serious concerns about jeopardizing several million dollars,” he said.
An attempt to pass the legislation on to the full Senate failed on a vote of 3-4. A motion to move the bill to the 41st day, a method of killing legislation, was approved on a 4-3 vote. Previously, the bill had been approved in House on a 42-24 vote.