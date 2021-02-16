Bills on state airplane use, Noem's travel costs to be heard Wednesday by Senate committees

In 2006, South Dakota voters passed Initiated Measure 5, limiting the use of the airplane fleet to state business. Noem's staff has said the trips across the country campaigning as a Trump surrogate were paid for by the respective campaigns and either took place on commercial aircraft or planes supplied by those campaigns.

Heinert said his bill would further clarify what the state's planes are actually being used for and as an additional checkpoint for Measure 5.

“We recognized this was going to be a concern. Several of us have had constituents reach out prior to the plane logs becoming public," Heinert said. "The governor’s travel has become a central theme in the calls we’re getting. Both Sen. (Reynold) Nesiba and I have bills that will create more transparency and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used properly.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nesiba's bill, SB 165, amends state law by clarifying that certain direct or indirect expenditures related to protecting or providing security to the governor are not exempt or restricted from full disclosure. The measure is scheduled for a Wednesday hearing before the Senate Transportation Committee. It is co-sponsored by Heinert and five Democratic members in the House of Representatives.