Budget next priority for state Legislature

PIERRE | Thursday was crossover day at the Legislature, the day when all bills have to be out of their house of origin. As that day passes, the next priority for the Legislature will be balancing the budget.

Gov. Krisiti Noem’s budget address in December included no increases for what legislators refer to as “the big three”: education, care providers and state employee salary increases. As revenue projections have come in, there has been a glimmer of hope that some sort of increases could be available.

Thursday at their weekly news conference, Democratic leaders said they were convinced that the money exists for 2 percent increases for the big three.

“We believe the money that would fund our priorities is already there, said Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, the Senate Minority Leader. At a meeting Tuesday with Noem, Heinert said Democratic leaders made their priorities clear. “That’s a 2% increase across the board for the big three.”

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Craig Kennedy of Yankton said the Republican majority on the Appropriations Committee is using revenue projections that are more conservative than the numbers supplied by the Legislative Research Council.

One of the attributes of a budget, Kennedy said, is that “we can always adjust it.”