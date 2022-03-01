Castleberry announces District 25 Senate re-election bid

State Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, has announced her intention to seek re-election for the District 35 seat in the Senate.

District 35 is in Pennington County and covers far eastern and northeastern portions of Rapid City, all of Rapid Valley and portions of Box Elder not located in Meade County.

Castleberry was appointed to the Senate in December 2019 by Gov. Kristi Noem. In 2020, voters elected her to continue serving in the Senate for District 35.

During the 2022 legislative session, Castleberry is the vice-chair of two committees — the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and the Senate Transportation Committee. She also serves on the Senate Taxation Committee.

In the 2022 session, Castleberry is the prime Senate sponsor of nine pieces of legislation. Only two of the bills are still active. Five of Castleberry's bills either failed or were deferred to the 41st Legislative Day — a tactic that essentially kills legislation in committee. One of Castleberry's bills was tabled by the Senate Judiciary Committee and she withdrew another bill.

Castleberry's active House bill is HB 1113, which would make it a felony for anyone to coerce a pregnant woman to have an abortion. Her active Senate bill is SB 120, which would make it a misdemeanor to sell or distribute images and recordings that have been intentionally manipulated without the person's knowledge or permission.

In a news release, Castleberry said she is against tax increases and any curricula that forces teachers or students "to endorse the divisive concepts behind Critical Race Theory." She said she is a firm supporter of the Second Amendment and putting restrictions on abortion in South Dakota.

Castleberry also supported legislation in 2021 that appropriated $20 million to rehabilitate railroad lines between Fort Pierre and Rapid City. She also supported a bill that secured state funding for the Liberty Center in Box Elder.

Castleberry is a life-long resident of Rapid City. She owns a small business and has volunteered, donated, and participated in several community events. Castleberry was awarded SD CEO's Young Enterprising Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016 and the Small Business Administration's South Dakota Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award in 2018. She's a graduate of Leadership Rapid City, Leadership South Dakota and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.

South Dakota's primary election is scheduled for June 7.

