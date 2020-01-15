Chief Justice getting ready to turn in his gavel

PIERRE | During his tenure as chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court, David Gilbertson not only dispensed justice, he also saved lives. That was part of the message he delivered Wednesday in his last State of the Judiciary message to the Legislature.

“I leave with satisfaction knowing that there are people alive today who would not otherwise be without our drug, DUI, veterans and mental health courts,” Gilbertson told a joint session of the Legislature. “Our goal was to swell the employment rolls, not the cemeteries.”

After a 34-year judicial career and spending the last 19 as chief justice, Gilbertson faces mandatory retirement. During his message he looked back at the programs that helped save lives.

In addition to saving lives, the special courts are saving money. Gilbertson said a year in the DUI and drug courts costs $8,015 per person while a year in the penitentiary costs about $22,000.

Drug, DUI and veterans courts served 594 participants in 2018. Of their 135 graduates, only 18 percent have re-offended.

“That’s a substantially higher success rate than the 43 percent success rate for people paroled from the penitentiary,” Gilbertson said.