Committee approves bill to require larger type for initiated measure petitions

PIERRE |Petition signers will see larger print if SB77 becomes law. The bill was approved Thursday morning by the House Local Government Committee.

SB77 requires 14-point font to be used on petitions that seek to get constitutional amendments or initiated measures on the ballot.

Rep. Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen, showed the committee a copy of an Initiated Measure 26 petition, a lengthy measure with smaller type on the petition.

“It’s not in the voters’ best interest,” Perry said of the type on the IM26 petition. “The font makes it more readable.”

Kea Warne, an election official with the Secretary of State, said that office supports the larger font size on petitions.

“We just wanted to have a font size that all petitions must meet,” Warne said.

Koni Sims, representing the South Dakota Association for the Blind, endorsed the larger font size. “It’s not huge, but it’s readable.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sims, who said she is legally blind, has never looked at a petition. “I have never looked at one because I know I can’t read it,” Sims said.