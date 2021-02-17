Committee defeats bill requiring state to report on use of state planes

PIERRE | A bill designed to get quarterly reporting on the use of state airplanes was grounded Wednesday by the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said SB153 would require the Department of Transportation to compile quarterly reports on the use of state airplanes including the purpose of flights; passengers on board; cost of the flight; who was paying for the flight; the departure point, waypoints and destinations; and departure and landing times at each destination.

State law requires that state aircraft not be used for personal or political purposes, Heinert said.

“The problem we’ve found is, there is no reporting,” he said.

A Feb 15 article on Raw Story, an investigative website, tracked Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of a state airplane by using FAA flight logs and her Twitter feed, Heinert said.

If it took an investigative reporter that much effort to track the governor’s use of a state plane, he said, “What do you suppose the people of South Dakota do if they want to know where the state plane went?”