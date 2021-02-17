Committee defeats bill requiring state to report on use of state planes

PIERRE | A bill designed to get quarterly reporting on the use of state airplanes was grounded Wednesday by the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said SB153 would require the Department of Transportation to compile quarterly reports on the use of state airplanes including the purpose of flights; passengers on board; cost of the flight; who was paying for the flight; the departure point, waypoints and destinations; and departure and landing times at each destination.
State law requires that state aircraft not be used for personal or political purposes, Heinert said.
“The problem we’ve found is, there is no reporting,” he said.
A Feb 15 article on Raw Story, an investigative website, tracked Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of a state airplane by using FAA flight logs and her Twitter feed, Heinert said.
If it took an investigative reporter that much effort to track the governor’s use of a state plane, he said, “What do you suppose the people of South Dakota do if they want to know where the state plane went?”
Bill Nevin, representing the Department of Transportation, opposed the legislation, saying that its passage would require the department to compile logs on three state airplanes and make quarterly reports to the Appropriations Committee.
“Much of this information is already available,” Nevin said.
The Bureau of Administration books the usage of the state planes, Nevin explained, keeping track of who is on the flight and its destination. BOA does not log the reason for the flight, Nevin said
Just because the bill causes more work for DOT is no reason to oppose it, Heinert said, noting that more reporting about state aircraft is what the bill requires.
“The people of South Dakota deserve to know,” he said. “They own the plane.”
A do pass motion by Heinert failed for a lack of a second. Sen. Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen, made a motion to defer SB153 to the 41st day, a method of killing legislation.
Heinert challenged committee members to find information about the state aircraft flights.
“You can’t do it,” he said. “I will guarantee you, you cannot do it.”
SB153 was rooted in politics, according to Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City.
“I have a hard time believing that information isn’t available,” he said. “This started out as a political effort more than an accountability effort.”
The motion to defer the bill to the 41st day was approved on a vote of 6-1.