Committee passes bill requiring assisted living facilities to post state regulations on their websites

PIERRE | After sometimes emotional testimony on Tuesday morning, the House Health and Human Services Committee approved HB1139, a bill to increase communication between assisted living centers and the families of their residents.

HB1139 would require assisted living centers to post to their websites the most current regulations from the state as a way of informing the relatives of residents about their visitation rights.

“All this is about is access to information,” said Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, the bill’s sponsor.

Janet Jensen of Rapid City explained to the committee that while nursing homes are federally regulated, assisted living facilities, like those that would be governed by HB113, are regulated by the state. According to her, most families of assisted living facility residents don’t know that they may be allowed essential caregiver visits or compassionate caregiver visits.

“How do you know your rights are being violated if you don’t know what your rights are?” Janet Jensen asked.

During the pandemic most visits, if allowed, have been supervised and monitored, Janet Jensen said, “allowing no degree of privacy.”