Committee rejects bill requiring reports on destroyed embryos

PIERRE | A bill seeking the reports on destroyed embryos was seen as an attack on the people who use in vitro fertilization Monday morning when the Senate Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony on HB1248. The committee defeated the legislation.

HB1248 calls for facilities to report to the state the destruction or transport out of state of human embryos.

“A human embryo is a human being,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids. “If a human life is intentionally destroyed in this state, this state has an interest in knowing about it.”

Like the information that’s reported on abortions, individual identifications would be protected from reporting. “No identifying information is ever made public,” Hansen said.

Dale Bartcher, representing South Dakota Right to Life, said, “This bill fills a gaping hole in the reporting requirement.”

Mitch Rave, representing Sanford Health, which operates the only reproductive clinic in the state, said an additional reporting requirement seems odd “in a state that espouses limited government.”

Rave characterized HB1248 as “the first assault on IVF. What is the state going to start tracking next?”

