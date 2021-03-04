Committee rejects resolution to have state study foreign land ownership

PIERRE | Even though it was already endorsed by the House, the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee killed a resolution Thursday that called for a legislative summer study of foreign agricultural land ownership in South Dakota.

Rep. Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City, the sponsor of HCR6007, said there are some estimates that put foreign ownership of agricultural land in the United States at 30 million acres or about the size of Ohio.

Mulally noted the rise in the median age of farmers and the inability of some to pass the farm to a family member. “It is likely that the number of acres under foreign ownership will continue to rise,” she said.

Foreign ownership of agriculture land could disrupt the food chain, according to Mulally.

“If they control your food, they control you,” she said.

A do pass motion by Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, died for the lack of a second.

Saying he doubted how much good the study would do, Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, made a motion to refer the resolution to the 41st day, a tactic for killing legislation. That motion was approved by the committee on a vote of 5-2. The resolution was previously endorsed by the House on a vote of 41-28.

