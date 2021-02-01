Constitutional convention resolution fails in Legislature

PIERRE | The House State Affairs Committee refused Monday to endorse a resolution that would call for South Dakota to join a convention of states for the purpose of changing the U.S. Constitution.

House Joint Resolution 5001 asked for the Legislature to apply to Congress, under Article V of the Constitution, for a convention of states. The resolution mentions the need to impose fiscal restraints on the government, limit federal power and jurisdiction, and limit the terms of office of federal officials and members of Congress.

Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, the sponsor of HJR5001, said the country has gotten away from the original idea that the federal government would have limited power. The framers of the Constitution allowed for state conventions through Article V because “they knew it would be the last line of defense.”

Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States, explained that 15 states have endorsed the state convention with 34 needed to hold a convention.

Characterizing the government in Washington, D.C., as fascist and Marxist, Meckler said the government was conspiring with the “tech oligarchy.”

“We see a government that does not represent the consent of the governed,” Meckler said. “Today we have seen a government truly out of control.”