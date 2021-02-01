Constitutional convention resolution fails in Legislature

PIERRE | The House State Affairs Committee refused Monday to endorse a resolution that would call for South Dakota to join a convention of states for the purpose of changing the U.S. Constitution.
House Joint Resolution 5001 asked for the Legislature to apply to Congress, under Article V of the Constitution, for a convention of states. The resolution mentions the need to impose fiscal restraints on the government, limit federal power and jurisdiction, and limit the terms of office of federal officials and members of Congress.
Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, the sponsor of HJR5001, said the country has gotten away from the original idea that the federal government would have limited power. The framers of the Constitution allowed for state conventions through Article V because “they knew it would be the last line of defense.”
Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States, explained that 15 states have endorsed the state convention with 34 needed to hold a convention.
Characterizing the government in Washington, D.C., as fascist and Marxist, Meckler said the government was conspiring with the “tech oligarchy.”
“We see a government that does not represent the consent of the governed,” Meckler said. “Today we have seen a government truly out of control.”
During emotional testimony, Shirlee Meier, state director of Convention of States, said a Constitutional convention was the best means for restoring order to the country.
“It is Washington that is broken,” Meier said. “Our country is destroying itself from within.”
Constitutional scholar Robert Brown spoke against the resolution, noting that the first convention of states in 1787 didn’t have the jurisdiction to create a constitution, but those who attended felt the need to proceed anyway.
“Those who attended declared it was a runaway convention,” Brown said, adding that there were no guarantees that the convention called for in HJR5001 wouldn’t make unforeseen changes to the Constitution.
Leah Southwell, representing the John Birch Society, called on her experiences in Chile where protesters thought that changing their constitution would ease their problems.
“There are no guarantees on amending the Constitution,” Southwell said. “Enforce the Constitution, not amend it.”
Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, said Convention of States has spent millions of dollars in dark money in an attempt to change the Constitution. In the past 10 years, only $3,000 of that money has come from South Dakota, Johnson said.
A convention would have no way to control delegates or limit their power, Johnson said. “Our Constitution is not the problem.”
Meckler said a charge that Convention of States was run with dark money was a smear that slandered the organization’s 100,000 small donors.
“I don’t appreciate the slander against them,” Meckler said. “The most important thing we can do is act with courage.”
Rep. Timothy Goodwin, R-Rapid City, likened the lack of organization for the constitutional convention to agreeing to play a football game at which the rules have not been decided.
“I need to know the rules before I get there,” Goodwin said.
The resolution failed on a 6-7 vote. On a vote of 8-5, it was sent to the 41st day of the session, a tactic used to kill legislation.