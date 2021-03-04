Deadwood sports wagering bill sails through House, awaits Noem's signature

PIERRE | With minimal debate, the House approved SB44, the Deadwood sports wagering bill on Thursday afternoon.

The bill was the result of last November’s election when voters in South Dakota approved a change to the state constitution allowing sports wagering in Deadwood.

Rep. Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, told his colleagues that the S.D. Gaming Commission and the Department of Revenue worked hard on the legislation, consulting with Deadwood casinos and looking at sports wagering laws in other states.

“They all wanted to draft a bill to make sure we did it right,” he said.

Johnson noted that sports wagering will be allowed on the premises of Deadwood casinos through sports betting windows, kiosks or a mobile app.

Other bills considered in the current legislative session tried to broaden the reach of sports wagering. HB1211 sought to allow a business with a liquor license to have a betting kiosk with a connection to a Deadwood Casino. HB1231 sought to allow sports betting from an electronic device anywhere in the state. Both bills were killed in committee.

The bill was approved by the House on a vote of 58-8. It was previously approved by the Senate on a vote of 32-2. It now goes to Gov. Kristi Noem for her signature.

