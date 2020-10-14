Diedrich, Nelson spar for District 34 Senate seat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the 2020 Legislative session, Diedrich used his position as House Majority Whip well as all seven bills he sponsored passed in the House or Senate where they originated and are all crossing over to the other legislative body for final consideration. Diedrich's bills included two mental health measures, a bill on private insurance and a bill establishing step therapy for prescription drugs.

Nelson ran to represent District 34 in the House of Representatives in 2018. His bid came up short but made the decision to run for the Senate this year.

He is an attorney and said his legal experience will be a benefit to District 34.

"I have worked my entire legal career as an attorney tirelessly pursuing justice, whether it be as a prosecutor, defense attorney or plaintiff's attorney," Nelson said. "Like our legal system, our political system works best when we have representation on both sides of an issue. I'm running for the Legislature so the voters have a choice. If elected, I'll strive for transparency and legislation that is vetted through strong debate."

Nelson said he will be an advocate for the best interests of District 34, bringing fresh ideas and a willingness to fight to make sure the Legislature is not hiding mistakes. He is a proponent of Medicaid expansion in South Dakota.