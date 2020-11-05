Final votes counted in state Senate, House races

After an initial delay in some county auditors reporting Tuesday's election results, all state legislative results in the Rapid City region were updated by Wednesday morning.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website, the results on election night are unofficial until the 66 county canvass boards and the State Canvass Board certify them.
State statute requires the State Canvass Board to convene within seven days, but can be extended up to another 10 days if the board is waiting on a county to submit results.
As of Wednesday, the Secretary of State reports the following unofficial results:
Senate District 29
- Gary Cammack (R) - 9,350 (78%)
- Kent Wilsey (L) - 2,656 (22%)
House District 29
- Dean Wink (R) - 8,167 (46%)
- Kirk Chaffee (R) - 6,381 (36%)
- Jade Addison (I) - 3,174 (18%)
Senate District 30
- Julie Frye-Mueller (R) - 10,040 (71%)
- A. Gideon Oakes (L) - 4,046 (29%)
House District 30
- Trish Ladner (R) - 8,667 (51%)
- Tim Goodwin (R) - 8,432 (49%)
Senate District 31
- Timothy Johns (R) - 9,911 (100%)
House District 31
- Scott Odenbach (R) - 8,104 (41%)
- Mary Fitzgerald (R) - 6,920 (35%)
- Brooke Abdallah (D) - 4,590 (23%)
Senate District 32
- Helene Duhamel (R) - 7,397 (64%)
- Michael Calbrese (D) - 4,143 (36%)
House District 32
- Chris Johnson (R) - 6,391 (32%)
- Becky Drury (R) - 5,587 (28%)
- Toni Diamond (D) - 3,826 (19%)
- James Preson (D) - 3,932 (20%)
Senate District 33
- David Johnson (R) - 11,369 (68%)
- Ryan Ryder (D) - 5,317 (32%)
House District 33
- Phill Jensen (R) - 10,251 (56%)
- Taffy Howard (R) - 7,902 (44%)
Senate District 34
- Michael Diedrich (R) - 8,079 (64%)
- George Nelson (D) - 4,470 (36%)
House District 34
- Mike Derby (R) - 7,225 (34%)
- Jess Olson (R) - 6,756 (31%)
- Nick Anderson (D) - 3,776 (18%)
- Rick Stracqualursi (D) - 3,806 (18%)
Senate District 35
- Jessica Castleberry (R) - 6,012 (62%)
- Brian Gentry (I) - 3,747 (38%)
House District 35
- Tina Mulally (R) - 5,777 (34%)
- Tony Randolph (R) - 5,375 (32%)
- David Hubbard (D) - 2,916 (17%)
- Pat Cromwell (D) - 2,740 (16%)
