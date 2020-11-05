Final votes counted in state Senate, House races

After an initial delay in some county auditors reporting Tuesday's election results, all state legislative results in the Rapid City region were updated by Wednesday morning.

According to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website, the results on election night are unofficial until the 66 county canvass boards and the State Canvass Board certify them.

State statute requires the State Canvass Board to convene within seven days, but can be extended up to another 10 days if the board is waiting on a county to submit results.

As of Wednesday, the Secretary of State reports the following unofficial results:

Senate District 29

Gary Cammack (R) - 9,350 (78%)

Kent Wilsey (L) - 2,656 (22%)

House District 29

Dean Wink (R) - 8,167 (46%)

Kirk Chaffee (R) - 6,381 (36%)

Jade Addison (I) - 3,174 (18%)

Senate District 30

Julie Frye-Mueller (R) - 10,040 (71%)

A. Gideon Oakes (L) - 4,046 (29%)

House District 30