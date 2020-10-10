Four candidates competing for two District 34 House seats

Stracqualursi was the longtime CEO of a health insurance company and managed care organization. He now works for the Oyate Health Center. He serves on the advisory board of the Salvation Army of the Black Hills and is treasurer of the Community Health Center of the Black Hills.

Stracqualursi said he wants to focus on health care access, education and economic development.

"I believe we need significant change in the make-up of the Legislature to make progress in the areas that are essential in our state," he said.

Expanding Medicaid coverage to those who are less fortunate and protecting patients under the Affordable Care Act are priorities for Stracqualursi.

"Unfortunately, some of our national and state Republican leaders have been out to eliminate this law for the past 10 years," he said. "The law has its problems, and I'm certainly aware of that, but it has enabled many to finally get access to health care without fear."

Stracqualursi said the state should find more ways to invest in education, from preschool through higher education.

"We really should develop an early learning council to help us to get into play a program for our preschool kids, some sort of a solution to provide early learning," he said. "In K-12, our educators are underpaid. I'd like to find a way to help with that, too."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.