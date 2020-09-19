Goodwin, Ladner to represent House District 30 in Legislature

One bill that failed was SB 92 that would have repurposed the STAR Academy in Custer. It failed 20-14 in the Senate. He also got a bill through the House that would require local and school elections to be held in June or November instead of choosing special election dates.

However, when the bill moved to the Senate, Goodwin presented a rewritten version that would allow elections at any time but require a 30% turnout to make results legitimate. The bill failed 6-0 in the Senate Education Committee.

Ladner is a newcomer to state politics. She is a small business owner who said she understands the many challenges business owners and families will face after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. That understanding, Ladner said, also applies to the pandemic's impact on the state budget.

"The next couple of years is going to be challenging. As we emerge from COVID-19, the budget as we know it has to be different," she said. "We have areas to shore up that we don't normally have to shore up in order to keep our schools, businesses, health care, agri-industries and churches open. We need to listen and address the issues that are relevant to the critical needs of our citizens, their businesses and their families."