GOP-dominated House bars tribal IDs for voter registration

PIERRE | South Dakota Democrats called foul on Friday after the Republican-dominated House shot down their efforts to allow Native Americans to use their tribal IDs to register to vote.

The defeat Thursday evening prompted several Democrats to level accusations of voter suppression. Republicans say their resistance is all about keeping voter registration secure.

"The way our voting system is set up does disenfranchise particular Native American voters," said Rep. Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat.

In the 2018 general election, tribal communities reported some of the lowest voter turnout figures in the state. Native Americans make up 9% of the state's total population.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, the House considered an amendment to a voter registration bill that would have allowed tribal IDs to be used for voter registration, alongside state drivers' and nondrivers' licenses and social security numbers. Republicans defeated the measure, arguing that the secretary of state could not verify the information on the IDs, which are issued by the tribes. They were also concerned that not every tribal ID provides an address, which could allow people who live outside the state to vote in South Dakota elections.