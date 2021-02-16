GOP lawmakers' legislation seeks to increase scrutiny on ballot initiatives

PIERRE | South Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a pair of proposals aimed at increasing scrutiny on voter-backed ballot initiatives like a recently-passed constitutional amendment that would have legalized marijuana but was struck down by a circuit court.

Republican legislators argued that a series of proposals would test the initiatives before they make it on the ballot and help make sure that voter-passed laws are not gutted. They pointed to the legal battle over the constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana in which the state was, in essence, suing itself as an example of how messy such measures can become.

In a state that became the first in the nation to allow citizens to propose and vote on laws, the process in recent years has often resulted in lawsuits and tussles between voters and legislators.

“It needs to be done in a healthy way to restore confidence in the system,” said Republican Rep. Will Mortensen, who is pushing a bill to require the secretary of state to determine whether a proposed constitutional amendment adheres to the requirement that it addresses a single subject before it goes on the ballot.

Advocates for ballot initiatives say the proposals threaten the rights of voters to directly shape their government.