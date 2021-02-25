GOP leaders defend bill barring trans girls from girls sports teams

Despite the consequences passing HB 1217 could bring, such as loss of economic opportunities and the disenfranchisement of transgender South Dakotans, GOP leaders stood by their decision to pass the bill out from the House and maintained it aligned with their priorities.

“It’s an issue, as a father with a daughter, I take very seriously,” Peterson said. “We had a very full and fair debate yesterday and it passed the House with a very high margin and I think that vote speaks for itself.”

Johnson said legislators heard “heartfelt conviction” from proponents “are doing what they believe is right for them who are already citizens of South Dakota to have a better life.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s something we as legislators, we must listen to everybody’s side and then deliberate accordingly,” Johnson said.

“I’m excited about what we’re doing to make South Dakota a better place to live,” Senate Assistant Majority Leader Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said. “I look at how are we making everyday lives better? That’s kind of one of the barometers I keep in mind when I do the work I do down here…what I see is we’re doing that in many ways.”

Democratic leaders were disappointed that the bill passed in the House.