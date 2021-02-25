GOP leaders defend bill barring trans girls from girls sports teams

Republican leaders doubled down on their statements that transgender girls do not belong on girls’ sports teams during a press conference on Thursday morning in the State Capitol.
House Bill 1217, proposed as legislation to “promote continued fairness in women’s sports,” would bar transgender students from participating on a team that aligns with their gender identity. It passed the House on Wednesday with an overwhelming majority, 50-17.
“The Legislature spoke to say that females should compete against females and males should compete against males,” House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said.
House Assistant Majority Leader Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, said during the bill’s committee hearing legislators heard from “a lot of mothers, grandmothers, daughters, women, girls, in South Dakota who brought this bill in objection to our policies,” and that legislators are following the will of the people.
“One of the things we owe to our citizens of South Dakota is to listen to those who are living here and answer the questions they’re asking with regard to what they perceive as what is right,” Johnson said.
Despite the consequences passing HB 1217 could bring, such as loss of economic opportunities and the disenfranchisement of transgender South Dakotans, GOP leaders stood by their decision to pass the bill out from the House and maintained it aligned with their priorities.
“It’s an issue, as a father with a daughter, I take very seriously,” Peterson said. “We had a very full and fair debate yesterday and it passed the House with a very high margin and I think that vote speaks for itself.”
Johnson said legislators heard “heartfelt conviction” from proponents “are doing what they believe is right for them who are already citizens of South Dakota to have a better life.”
“It’s something we as legislators, we must listen to everybody’s side and then deliberate accordingly,” Johnson said.
“I’m excited about what we’re doing to make South Dakota a better place to live,” Senate Assistant Majority Leader Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said. “I look at how are we making everyday lives better? That’s kind of one of the barometers I keep in mind when I do the work I do down here…what I see is we’re doing that in many ways.”
Democratic leaders were disappointed that the bill passed in the House.
“I don’t see how bills like this make us a more inclusive state. I think it goes completely opposite to being inclusive,” said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission. “I just don’t see the blaring issue [Republicans] think it is.”
“I was really disappointed in the number of the people that supported it,” said House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls. “I think a lot of people fell into line thinking, ‘This is about girls’ sports.’ To me, it wasn’t anything about women’s sports, they had a whole fear campaign that…girls’ sports are going to go away if we don’t pass this bill. That’s absolutely not true. This bill to me was about denying trans girls the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports in our state.”
He said the bill requires all high school athletes to disclose their biological sex and investigate discrepancies, which he called an “extremely invasive process.”
Smith said, as a former coach, he is familiar with Title IX officers in the South Dakota High School Sports Association, and if they were in support of the bill, they would have been in committee testifying.
“We want our girls to be in sports, and we want them to be fair,” Smith. “I want the public to know that while it appears to be about girls in sports, but that’s not what it’s about.”
The bill will next go to Senate to be assigned to committee.
The Transformation Project Advocacy Network, an organization advocating for the dignity and well-being of transgender South Dakotans, has organized a statewide protest of anti-trans legislation this Saturday in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Pierre, Brookings, Vermillion, Eagle Butte, and Rapid City.