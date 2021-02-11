Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors

These organizations, which are given nonprofit status by the Internal Revenue Service, can spend money to influence elections as long as it is not their primary purpose. Advocates for greater campaign finance transparency are worried by a trend of state legislatures moving to protect donor information in the last few years.

"Allowing the public to have access to information about the sources of money that are spent to influence their voting decisions is really a core tenet of a healthy democracy," Graham said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noem cast her bill as making sure state officials adhere to state laws that already say those organizations don't need to disclose donors.

But a nonprofit organization called Fight For Our Future was started in 2019 by her gubernatorial campaign chair, Steve Kirby. Noem's proposal would further shield donors to the organization, which could engage in political activity to some level.

The governor did not discuss the activities of the group but pointed out that Kirby is no longer affiliated with Fight For Our Future. She said there was no crossover between the organization and her campaign.