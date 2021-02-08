Gov. Noem seeks $50 million for scholarship endowment

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to put $50 million toward a need-based scholarship endowment cleared its first test in the Legislature on Monday.

South Dakota is the only state without a significant scholarship endowment for low-income students. Noem wants to create a $200 million fund by combining the state money with $150 million from private donors. Lawmakers have an extraordinary amount of one-time funds after the state used federal coronavirus relief funding to cover the state's pandemic-related expenses.

The governor's chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, described the scholarship allotment as an “investment” that would benefit the state's students long into the future.

Barry Dunn, the president of South Dakota State University, said the school has seen declines in students who rely on need-based federal grants as they have failed to keep up with tuition increases. He connected the drop-off to the declining rates of enrollment at state universities over the past decade.

The fund would generate about $8 million every year to be distributed to public universities, private colleges and tribal colleges.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A committee of senators unanimously recommended the bill's passage after it was proposed by Republican legislative leaders.